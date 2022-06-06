Detroit woman keeps her cool meeting Drake
Drinks were on Drake last week at Joe Muer Seafood downtown.
What happened: The four-time Grammy winner told Brittney DeSouza-Williams and her friend Asha Carr he was back in the D for business before treating them to shots during the restaurant's happy hour.
- In a viral video one of DeSouza-Williams' friends posted to Twitter, which has garnered 7 million views since Thursday, DeSouza-Williams orders a shot of Jack Daniels while Drake orders a shot of 42 Don Julio.
- But she told Axios that, off camera, the rapper switched his order to the restaurant's most expensive drink: Johnnie Walker Blue Label.
The intrigue: DeSouza-Williams was caught off guard when she heard a hostess call "Drake for two." It was the Toronto rapper with a friend, plus two bodyguards.
- "You know that little talk with yourself like, 'Listen Sis, don't embarrass your husband in front of this man!'" DeSouza-Williams, who got married last October, said.
- DeSouza-Williams and Carr were at the bar as Drake and his guest were making their way for the exit when she asked him to come take a shot.
Yes, but: Drake initially told the women that he was running late for a flight and wouldn't have time to chat.
- "And then like two minutes later, he just turned around and came back and was like, 'You know, come on, let's take a shot," DeSouza-Williams said.
Zoom in: A college counselor and employee at University Prep in Midtown, DeSouza-Williams said her students and coworkers have been blowing up her phone since she posted the video to her Instagram account.
- "I've been trying to hide it from my kids at school but they already saw it. All of our staff are calling and texting me … My principal was like, 'Are you at work today? I thought you were going to be on tour with Drake!'" she said.
- "It goes to show celebrities and their fans can have nice encounters without being, you know, over the top," she added.
