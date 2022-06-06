Detroit woman keeps her cool meeting Drake

Drinks were on Drake last week at Joe Muer Seafood downtown.

What happened: The four-time Grammy winner told Brittney DeSouza-Williams and her friend Asha Carr he was back in the D for business before treating them to shots during the restaurant's happy hour.

In a viral video one of DeSouza-Williams' friends posted to Twitter, which has garnered 7 million views since Thursday, DeSouza-Williams orders a shot of Jack Daniels while Drake orders a shot of 42 Don Julio.

But she told Axios that, off camera, the rapper switched his order to the restaurant's most expensive drink: Johnnie Walker Blue Label.

The intrigue: DeSouza-Williams was caught off guard when she heard a hostess call "Drake for two." It was the Toronto rapper with a friend, plus two bodyguards.

"You know that little talk with yourself like, 'Listen Sis, don't embarrass your husband in front of this man!'" DeSouza-Williams, who got married last October, said.

DeSouza-Williams and Carr were at the bar as Drake and his guest were making their way for the exit when she asked him to come take a shot.

Yes, but: Drake initially told the women that he was running late for a flight and wouldn't have time to chat.

"And then like two minutes later, he just turned around and came back and was like, 'You know, come on, let's take a shot," DeSouza-Williams said.

Zoom in: A college counselor and employee at University Prep in Midtown, DeSouza-Williams said her students and coworkers have been blowing up her phone since she posted the video to her Instagram account.