A Michigan judge ruled against James Craig's attempt to make the gubernatorial ballot after he and four other Republican candidates were disqualified for widespread petition fraud.

Why it matters: Craig, once seen as a top contender to earn the nomination, declared his bid for governor "is not over" in a statement Thursday.

The former Detroit police chief said he would appeal the Circuit Court decision dismissing his request to stay on the Aug. 2 ballot.

Candidates Perry Johnson, Michael Brown, Michael Markey and Donna Brandenburg also missed the cut over the lack of valid signatures. are arguing the Board of State Canvassers should have to compare every signature to the state's Qualified Voter File database.

Between the lines: Court of Claims Judge Elizabeth Gleicher said she was bound by a recent Court of Appeals ruling that denied Johnson's lawsuit to make the ballot for the same reason.