A two-year investigation into Detroit's top drug enforcement unit uncovered a pattern of secret deals with drug dealers, missing cash and falsified search warrant affidavits.

Why it matters: The investigative report, completed in November by the DPD but made public this week, raises questions about whether officers were protecting the public or enriching themselves.

During the investigation, four supervisors and eight officers resigned or retired, according to the department.

Context: The findings are another hit to the department's reputation. In the last year, four current and former drug enforcement officers have been charged in a separate corruption investigation into the city's towing operations.

Flashback: This investigation started in 2019 after officer Michael Mosley was charged with taking $15,000 in bribes in exchange for dropping a drug dealer's case.

He was sentenced last year to 18 months in prison.

Between the lines: Mosley's case was an example of "flipping," when officers unilaterally agreed to release drug suspects for supplying police with information.

Investigators interviewed dozens of "flipped" offenders. They found the practice caused "a costly impact on public safety" by releasing drug dealers back into the community without any follow-up prosecution.

What's next: Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy returned three warrant requests related to the report for more investigation, according to WDET.