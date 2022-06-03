Michigan CEOs make (even more) big bucks

CEO pay is rising for some of Michigan's biggest public companies.

Why it matters: Worker pay hasn’t kept pace despite top corporate leaders receiving record high pay in 2021 nationally — a fact exacerbated by crazy inflation and the pandemic.

Chief executives earned 254 times more than the median worker in 2021, per an analysis from corporate leadership data firm Equilar.

Zoom in: Three Michigan CEOs appear on Equilar's list of top executive pay at the 100 biggest companies by revenue in the U.S. last year.

Roger Penske, head of Bloomfield Hills-based Penske Automotive Group, made $7 million, a 17% raise.

Marc Bitzer of Benton Harbor-based appliance maker Whirlpool earned $15.7 million, a mere 4% increase.

Jim Fitterling of Midland-based chemical company Dow took in $20.2 million, a hefty 21% raise.

Yes, but: This study is an early look — thousands of companies hadn't yet filed the relevant statement to the SEC by the time of its publication.