Amid laughter, a fierce debate over equal taxation broke out at John R. King Academic and Performing Arts Academy last week.

But instead of a typical classroom back and forth, Vernell Clark, 12, glanced at a scribbled note card before properly persuading his debate team.

Why it matters: Called Umoja, this middle-school team has been debating twice a week since last fall.

Students debate topics like Tik Tok age restriction or grades for K-12 schools through the Lincoln-Douglas format.

What they're saying: "I see a lot of smart kids this age … who are shy or timid to speak," Jerjuan Howard, who founded the team last year as a Detroit Public Schools Community District academic interventionist, tells Axios. "Through debate, we want kids to overcome that and build confidence speaking in front of people."

Between the lines: Umoja is the Swahili word for "unity." While each class has winners and losers, students say the most important part of the team is that they treat each side with respect.

Learning how to cite sources and hearing out those who disagree are the most important lessons, says Kaybre Hein, 12, who tells Axios it's also improved her speech.

When they’re not debating, students practice pronunciation through exercises like saying "rubber, baby, bunny, bumper," three times fast.

What we're watching: The Umoja team has been applying for grants in hopes to turn the twice-a-week after school event into a free weekly summer program, Howard says.