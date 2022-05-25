1 hour ago - Business

Recreational cannabis industry rolls out

Annalise Frank
Illustration of a barcode shaped like a marijuana leaf.
Illustration: Lindsey Bailey/Axios

Detroit has finally given the green light for its first recreational cannabis grower to start operating.

Why it matters: The city has allowed medical cannabis for years but has been slow to adopt full adult use, meaning lucrative rec businesses have flourished in the suburbs and left Detroit behind.

  • This approval is a first step, though consumers will likely wait months before being able to go directly to a recreational retailer here.

Between the lines: West Coast brand Doghouse has been operating a medical grow on the east side for about a year and a half, says Nir Saar, a former principal at Mumford Academy and the School at Marygrove who now co-owns and is chief operations officer for Doghouse's Detroit business.

  • He expects to start selling recreational flower within a month.
Cannabis flower.
A cannabis plant at Doghouse's Detroit grow operation. Photo courtesy of Doghouse
