Despite a hefty donation and pandemic funding, future money is still needed to secure legal representation for Detroit residents facing eviction.

Driving the news: The Gilbert Family Foundation is giving $13 million over the next three years to provide legal representation, which statistically makes tenants less likely to be evicted.

This adds to the $6 million in federal pandemic funding that City Council approved with its "Right to Counsel" ordinance for renters fighting evictions.

Yes, but: The ordinance doesn't sustain itself financially, as the city needs $16.7 million annually for eviction protection, per advocates.

What's next: City Council President Mary Sheffield, who sponsored the ordinance, said she is looking at philanthropic sources and other funding options.