1 hour ago - News
Retro Michigan license plate in high demand
The new Water-Winter Wonderland license plate is a hit with drivers.
Driving the news: Michigan drivers have ordered an average of 32,017 plates per month since their release in December, according to data provided to Axios.
- That's more than double the average monthly orders of the last special plate – the Mackinac Bridge plate released in 2013.
Of note: The blue Wonderland plate was first used in 1965.
