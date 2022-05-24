1 hour ago - News

Retro Michigan license plate in high demand

Joe Guillen
Michigan's Water-Winter Wonderland license plate, right, alongside the Mackinac Bridge plate.
Photos courtesy of the Michigan Secretary of State's office

The new Water-Winter Wonderland license plate is a hit with drivers.

Driving the news: Michigan drivers have ordered an average of 32,017 plates per month since their release in December, according to data provided to Axios.

  • That's more than double the average monthly orders of the last special plate – the Mackinac Bridge plate released in 2013.

Of note: The blue Wonderland plate was first used in 1965.

Data: Michigan Department of State; Chart: Kavya Beheraj/Axios
