Another Detroit pedestrian bridge shut down

The state barricaded a pedestrian bridge near downtown Friday following the partial collapse of another bridge earlier this month.

Why it matters: The Brooklyn Street bridge over I-94 near Wayne State University is one of about 70 pedestrian bridges in the city.

Wayne State students studied the bridges in 2016 and concluded the structural integrity of 33 were compromised, the Detroit News reported.

Driving the news: MDOT said Friday it is double checking all bridges in the city rated poor.

Bridge inspectors closed the poorly-rated Brooklyn Street bridge because they determined that patches on the walking surface need replacement.

What's next: The bridge is expected to reopen July 1. In the meantime, MDOT suggests using Trumbull Avenue as an alternative.