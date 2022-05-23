9 hours ago - News
Another Detroit pedestrian bridge shut down
The state barricaded a pedestrian bridge near downtown Friday following the partial collapse of another bridge earlier this month.
Why it matters: The Brooklyn Street bridge over I-94 near Wayne State University is one of about 70 pedestrian bridges in the city.
- Wayne State students studied the bridges in 2016 and concluded the structural integrity of 33 were compromised, the Detroit News reported.
Driving the news: MDOT said Friday it is double checking all bridges in the city rated poor.
- Bridge inspectors closed the poorly-rated Brooklyn Street bridge because they determined that patches on the walking surface need replacement.
What's next: The bridge is expected to reopen July 1. In the meantime, MDOT suggests using Trumbull Avenue as an alternative.
More Detroit stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Detroit.