May 20, 2022 - Things to Do
What to do this weekend
🥾 Break out your best morel mushroom foraging outfit and head to an area where the state says you can find them.
🎨 Check out a combination seasonal art show and vintage fashion pop-up tonight.
- 7pm - 12 at Grand Haus Detroit. Tickets: $10
📚 Browse through oodles of used books at Bookstock, the city's largest used book sale, through Sunday.
😂 The Planet Ant Theatre is hosting the Detroit Women of Comedy Festival tonight and tomorrow.
- Tickets: Individual events start at $10, or $67 for the whole festival.
More Detroit stories
