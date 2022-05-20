May 20, 2022 - Things to Do

What to do this weekend

Annalise Frank
🥾 Break out your best morel mushroom foraging outfit and head to an area where the state says you can find them.

🎨 Check out a combination seasonal art show and vintage fashion pop-up tonight.

  • 7pm - 12 at Grand Haus Detroit. Tickets: $10

📚 Browse through oodles of used books at Bookstock, the city's largest used book sale, through Sunday.

😂 The Planet Ant Theatre is hosting the Detroit Women of Comedy Festival tonight and tomorrow.

  • Tickets: Individual events start at $10, or $67 for the whole festival.
