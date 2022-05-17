5 hours ago - Things to Do

3 places to go for happy hour in Detroit

Maxwell Millington
Two people share a cocktail at Bobcat Bonnie's in Detroit
Going out is fun, but who doesn't like a deal? Here are three spots to check out during happy hour in Detroit.

1. Bobcat Bonnie's

Get $1 off all drafts, $6 appetizers, $6 cocktails and $6 wine weekdays 3-6pm and all night on Thursdays.

Two people sharing drinks at Bobcat Bonnie's in Detroit
2. HopCat

Happy hour is Monday-Thursday from 3-5:30pm and 9pm-close.

  • Order $3 Cosmik fries, $7 BYO Double Smash Burger and $3.50 local drafts, well liquor and wine.
  • Address: 4265 Woodward Ave.
Burger, fries, and glass of beer.
3. Good Vibes Lounge

Get $3 beer, $4 wine, $5 well cocktails and appetizers for $8 and under daily from 3-6pm.

Barcadi rum bottle and mixed drink at good vibes lounge in Detroit.
