Going out is fun, but who doesn't like a deal? Here are three spots to check out during happy hour in Detroit.

Get $1 off all drafts, $6 appetizers, $6 cocktails and $6 wine weekdays 3-6pm and all night on Thursdays.

Photo courtesy of Bobcat Bonnie's

Happy hour is Monday-Thursday from 3-5:30pm and 9pm-close.

Order $3 Cosmik fries, $7 BYO Double Smash Burger and $3.50 local drafts, well liquor and wine.

Address: 4265 Woodward Ave.

Photo: courtesy of HopCat

3. Good Vibes Lounge

Get $3 beer, $4 wine, $5 well cocktails and appetizers for $8 and under daily from 3-6pm.