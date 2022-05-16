13 hours ago - Things to Do
Find Detroit murals with app
Colorful murals span the city, paying homage to Detroit's culture. Now there's an easy way to find them.
What's happening: The CANVS app just partnered with the city to roll out a digital map of murals throughout Detroit, allowing residents and tourists to find and learn about them.
- This one, "Dilla is Forever," honors hip-hop legend J Dilla at Oakland Avenue and Holbrook Avenue in the North End neighborhood.
💭 Joe's thought bubble: The picture doesn't really do it justice. The colors and details are amazing – go check it out.
