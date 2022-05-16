13 hours ago - Things to Do

Find Detroit murals with app

Joe Guillen
J Dilla mural in Detroit.
J Dilla mural in the North End neighborhood. Photo: Joe Guillen/Axios

Colorful murals span the city, paying homage to Detroit's culture. Now there's an easy way to find them.

What's happening: The CANVS app just partnered with the city to roll out a digital map of murals throughout Detroit, allowing residents and tourists to find and learn about them.

  • This one, "Dilla is Forever," honors hip-hop legend J Dilla at Oakland Avenue and Holbrook Avenue in the North End neighborhood.

💭 Joe's thought bubble: The picture doesn't really do it justice. The colors and details are amazing – go check it out.

