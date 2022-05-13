May 13, 2022 - News

Abolitionist Shadd Cary honored with statue in Windsor

Joe Guillen
Mary Ann Shadd Cary statue.
Mary Ann Shadd Cary statue. Photo courtesy of University of Windsor.

Mary Ann Shadd Cary, an anti-slavery and women's rights activist, was honored in Windsor yesterday with a statue.

Why it matters: Shadd Cary is getting some much-deserved recognition for her work in the Underground Railroad and as a bold newspaper publisher, Detroit Free Press columnist Neal Rubin writes.

Flashback: "We should do more and talk less," then-25-year-old Shadd Cary wrote in an 1848 letter to Frederick Douglass.

  • The message to Douglass epitomized her insistence on action instead of rhetoric and served as the opening line of a belated 2018 New York Times obituary.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Detroit.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Detroit stories

No stories could be found

Detroitpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Detroit.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more