May 13, 2022 - News
Abolitionist Shadd Cary honored with statue in Windsor
Mary Ann Shadd Cary, an anti-slavery and women's rights activist, was honored in Windsor yesterday with a statue.
Why it matters: Shadd Cary is getting some much-deserved recognition for her work in the Underground Railroad and as a bold newspaper publisher, Detroit Free Press columnist Neal Rubin writes.
Flashback: "We should do more and talk less," then-25-year-old Shadd Cary wrote in an 1848 letter to Frederick Douglass.
- The message to Douglass epitomized her insistence on action instead of rhetoric and served as the opening line of a belated 2018 New York Times obituary.
More Detroit stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Detroit.