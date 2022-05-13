Mary Ann Shadd Cary, an anti-slavery and women's rights activist, was honored in Windsor yesterday with a statue.

Why it matters: Shadd Cary is getting some much-deserved recognition for her work in the Underground Railroad and as a bold newspaper publisher, Detroit Free Press columnist Neal Rubin writes.

Flashback: "We should do more and talk less," then-25-year-old Shadd Cary wrote in an 1848 letter to Frederick Douglass.