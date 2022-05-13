May 13, 2022 - Things to Do

3 Detroit date ideas under $25

Sami Sparber
Food stand at farmers market interior
Explore a local farmers market. Photo: Emily Elconin/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Dating can be expensive, but you don’t have to spend a ton of money to have a good time.

  • Whether you’re on a first date or have been together for years, here are some date ideas under $25.
1. Wander Mexicantown

Enjoy views on the Bagley Pedestrian Bridge, then grab tacos nearby or sushi at The Goblin.

Best for: Those who like playing tourist in their own city.

Details: Rolls at The Goblin (2547 Bagley St.) range from $5-$14+. See the menu.

Bagley pedestrian bridge
Stroll the Bagley Pedestrian Bridge. Photo: Raymond Boyd/Getty Images
2. Explore downtown and get lost in books

Walk around before ending up at John K. King books, which boasts multiple levels of shelves containing used and rare reads.

Best for: Bookworms.

Details: The downtown store is located at 901 W. Lafayette Blvd.

3. Peruse a farmers market

Purchase ingredients from local vendors for a romantic recipe you'll cook together.

Best for: Amateur chefs.

Cost: Varies.

Details: Local favorite Eastern Market runs Saturdays year-round, along with Tuesdays and Sundays from June to September.

Fruit stand at eastern market
Eastern Market. Photo: Wolfgang Kaehler/LightRocket via Getty Images
