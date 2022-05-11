Watch Detroit's Josh "Bru" Brubaker on Netflix's "The Circle"

Michigan native and former Detroit radio host Josh "Bru" Brubaker is one of the contestants on season four of the popular reality show "The Circle."

The big picture: Bru — as he's known on social media and on air — started posting videos about his radio work on TikTok during the pandemic. Two years later, his account, @bruontheradio, has over 4 million followers.

He's now a radio personality in Los Angeles, dates TikTok-famous Anna Sitar and landed a spot on one of Netflix's top-rated series.

Details: In "The Circle," contestants create internet profiles and compete as either themself or a catfish to win $150,000.

Brubaker entered the game as himself. "If I could describe myself, I'm like a golden retriever. I'm trustworthy. I'm loyal. I'm kind," he says in the first episode.

"If I can be popular on social media, I think I can be popular in 'The Circle.'"

New episodes of "The Circle" dropped Wednesday.

The Circle contestants. Photo courtesy of Netflix

Background: Before moving to L.A., Brubaker was the anchor on Detroit's 93.1 Nash country music station.

One of his TikTok signatures is to ask followers to give him random words or phrases to say on air.

He's slid "alakazame," "flem," "wocky slushie," "oh yeah" in the Kool-aid Man voice and more into his song transitions.

On one of his most popular videos, which raked in more than 7 million likes, Brubaker was challenged to play "WAP" by Cardi B on air (remember: country music station).

Of note: Wednesday is Brubaker's 26th birthday. Happy birthday, Bru!