Data: County Health Rankings; Map: Thomas Oide and Jared Whalen/Axios

Wayne County ranks the lowest among statewide counties when it comes to factors that determine good health, according to a County Health Rankings review measuring well-being.

Neighboring Oakland County ranks third highest and Washtenaw County ranks first, while Macomb (46) and Wayne (83) lag behind.

Between the lines: The ranking looks at data that influences the length and quality of residents' lives, and then lays out ways policies and leaders can make change.

Factors taken into account include air pollution, availability of transit, alcohol and tobacco use, housing and safety and rate of children in poverty.

The big picture: Racial health disparities persist and the pandemic exacerbated them.