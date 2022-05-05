May 5, 2022 - Food and Drink
Vietnamese, fast and fresh from Pho Lucky
👋 Hello, Joe here. After a recent bus ride downtown, I walked north for lunch and landed at Pho Lucky on Woodward.
- I usually order pho at Vietnamese restaurants, but this time I went for a vermicelli bowl, also known as the Bun Thit Nuong. The dish comes with your choice of grilled chicken, pork or beef.
🐔I chose chicken. It was well-seasoned — tasting like it came straight off the grill — and served atop a bed of vermicelli noodles alongside bean sprouts, crushed peanuts, iceberg lettuce and cilantro. The bowl was served with a sweet and sour sauce that I poured over the dish before eating.
- A trio of condiments was tableside for extra flavor: hoisin sauce, Sriracha and a garlic chili sauce.
The bottom line: For about $13, the bowl was filling and flavorful. The lettuce, sprouts and peanuts added the right amount of texture and the flavors were balanced nicely. Strong recommendation!
