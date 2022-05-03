27 mins ago - Politics
How Jonathan Kinloch charted a career path from politics to music and back again
How does one go from R&B music manager to local politician?
- That’s a question Detroit native and journalist Aaron Foley posed following the recent death of Roderick "Pooh" Clark of the R&B group Hi-Five — an act once managed by Wayne County Commissioner Jonathan Kinloch. So we talked to Kinloch to find out.
How it happened: Kinloch was in politics as a teenager before he got into music. At 18, he sat on a Wayne County planning and development commission.
- When Hi-Five came to town in 1990 to perform with Tony! Toni! Toné!, Kinloch asked former Mayor Coleman A. Young if the band could get a key to the city for their work with the homeless in their hometown of Oakland, Calif.
- "Who in the hell is Tony! Toni! Toné! and Hi-Five? Stop bothering me with that bulls--t," Kinloch recalled the famously foul-mouthed mayor telling him.
- Nevertheless, Kinloch helped Hi-Five with logistics when they were in town, encouraging them to visit the Motown Museum, Steve’s Soul Food and helping with security arrangements.
The bottom line: Kinloch went on to manage Hi-Five for 15 years. The experience taught him that convincing people to vote for you isn’t much different than convincing them to buy your record.
More Detroit stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Detroit.