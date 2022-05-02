NFL experts think the Lions had a decent draft

The grades from NFL draft gurus are rolling in, and the consensus seems to be that the Lions did a pretty solid job.

State of play: Both ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. and NFL.com's Chad Reuter gave the team a B+.

If you really want to feel good about where things are headed, go over to Pro Football Focus and bask in its A+.

Catch up quick: The Lions spiced up things last week by trading up to the 12th pick to take Alabama wide receiver Jameson Williams, just after locking down Michigan defensive beast Aidan Hutchinson at #2.

The bottom line: It's pretty well known that draft grades don't really mean much, but Lions fans have it tough — so let's take a win.