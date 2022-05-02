Detroit-area firefighter serves up delicious eats at Backdraft BBQ

I finally caught up with a local food truck I’ve been meaning to track down for weeks: Backdraft BBQ.

The name is a reference to owner Curtis Eason’s day job as a Highland Park firefighter. His 24-hour shifts give him more days off than the typical 9-to-5 worker, so he started the business about a year ago.

The menu: Eason, who also attended culinary school and was a chef at La Dolce Vita, serves up ribs, rib tips, chicken, burgers, deep-fried shrimp, sides and more.

I ordered a half-slab of ribs with spicy barbecue sauce for $15. Six bones and a few slices of white bread were inside the container.

The ribs were tender and juicy with the right amount of char. I found myself hunting stray shards of meat that fell to the bottom of the container.

Eason moves his truck around, typically between parking lots at Woodward Avenue and McNichols Road and State Fair Avenue and John R Street.

👀 Check his Instagram for updates on location and hours.