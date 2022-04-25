Moped rentals emerge as new option to get around Detroit

Look out for more mopeds zooming around Detroit, as a rental shop opens in Eastern Market.

What's happening: Motown Mopeds is offering day-long and half-day rentals from its mural-covered location at 1524 Winder St., owner Erin Guillen (no relation to Axios reporter Joe Guillen) tells Axios.

How it works: You can rent one of eight Wolf-brand, single-rider mopeds. They're 49cc, going up to 35 mph. As of this past Saturday, the shop is now open on weekends. It's going to seven days a week starting June 13.

Important: Because these mopeds are under 50cc, you don’t need a special license to drive them.

The cost is $60 for four hours, along with a $100 security deposit. Nine hours is $110, plus the same deposit.

The intrigue: Guillen, who has lived in Detroit since 2018, grew up in Manistee driving scooters and dirt bikes to friends’ houses.

"I love the sense of freedom and exhilaration that came with all of those things," she said.

My thought bubble: I rode a Honda 250cc as my main mode of transit for a time and I completely agree with this sentiment.

Of note: Motown Mopeds is far from the only option for cruising on two wheels. Electric Ave. Bikes on Woodward in Midtown rents out electric-powered bicycles.

Less expensive: MoGo stations have bicycles and e-bikes, and Wheelhouse Detroit rents out bicycles. Plus, there's the ever-present electric scooters.

