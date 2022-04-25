The winners, losers and ones to watch in Detroit's grocery wars
Kroger beat Meijer for most popular Southeast Michigan grocery store.
Driving the news: The Cincinnati-based grocer with 82 stores in the region (but none in Detroit) had nearly a third of local market share in 2021, trumping Meijer's 40 locations, according to data compiled by sales-tracking firm Chain Store Guide.
- The list uses data from six counties: Wayne, Macomb, Oakland, Saint Clair, Livingston and Lapeer.
Why it matters: The grocery market is extremely competitive. Plus, grocery trends are shifting as more people dined in during the pandemic and sought contactless options like curbside pick-up and app ordering.
Between the lines: Costco and Sam’s Club have a formidable presence despite operating just nine stores each in the area.
- Dollar Tree and Family Dollar have a whopping 258 locations in Southeast Michigan, but had far lower sales: $233 million last year, compared with Kroger’s $3.7 billion.
Worth noting: This data would be vastly different, of course, if we looked at just Detroit. There's been discussion over the years as to whether Detroit, or parts of Detroit, are a food desert, as Detroit Metro Times noted.
- Detroit recently got its third Meijer location — a small-format store called Rivertown Market on Jefferson — but, in general, big grocers have failed to establish meaningful presences here.
- There's dozens of independent grocers, but that doesn’t fill the need for sustainable healthy food options. Nearly 40% of Detroit households are food insecure, according to a 2019 Detroit Food Policy Council food metrics report.
- $500 million in Detroit grocery retail revenue is lost per year because people shop outside the city, the report says, citing a 2018 study by the Detroit Economic Growth Corp on neighborhood retail opportunity.
👀 What to watch: Amazon Fresh is set to expand to metro Detroit with up to 10 locations, as Crain’s Detroit Business real estate reporter Kirk Pinho has been following.
🚨 Subscribe for more: Axios Detroit will officially launch on May 2. Sign up to receive our free weekday newsletter and get all the news you need to start your day.
More Detroit stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Detroit.