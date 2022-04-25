5 must-try rooftop bars in Detroit
Did someone say rooftop? Enjoy a drink with a view at these spots as the weather heats up.
Why it matters: Lofty bars and restaurants are multiplying as new developments crop up across the city.
1. Lumen
Details: A luxe space for drinks and bites that's encased in glass to maximize the cityscape.
Go when: You want to get dressed up or show off Detroit to an out-of-towner.
Address: 1903 Grand River Ave.
2. The Monarch Club
Details: An elegant penthouse perch atop the historic Metropolitan Building.
Pro tip: Book a reservation for patio seating near a fire pit.
Address: 33 John R. St.
3. Atwater Brewery
Details: A rooftop biergarten with communal seating that's located along the riverfront.
Go when: You want to get some fresh air and grab a few cold ones with friends.
Address: 237 Jos Campau St.
4. Good Times on the Ave
Details: Kick back in the heart of Detroit’s Sherwood Forest District.
Go when: You're itching for some fun beyond downtown Detroit.
Address: 19416 Livernois Ave.
5. Pinky's Rooftop
Details: Come for the ultra-pink decor, stay for this suburban spot's DIY boozy ice pops.
Sweet tooth: Split the "Beauty School Dropout," a 3-foot tall cotton candy wig.
Address: 100 S. Main St. in Royal Oak
