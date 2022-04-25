5 must-try rooftop bars in Detroit

Did someone say rooftop? Enjoy a drink with a view at these spots as the weather heats up.

Why it matters: Lofty bars and restaurants are multiplying as new developments crop up across the city.

Details: A luxe space for drinks and bites that's encased in glass to maximize the cityscape.

Go when: You want to get dressed up or show off Detroit to an out-of-towner.

Address: 1903 Grand River Ave.

Details: An elegant penthouse perch atop the historic Metropolitan Building.

Pro tip: Book a reservation for patio seating near a fire pit.

Address: 33 John R. St.

Lounge with a view. Photo: Alana Stultz

Details: A rooftop biergarten with communal seating that's located along the riverfront.

Go when: You want to get some fresh air and grab a few cold ones with friends.

Address: 237 Jos Campau St.

Details: Kick back in the heart of Detroit’s Sherwood Forest District.

Go when: You're itching for some fun beyond downtown Detroit.

Address: 19416 Livernois Ave.

Details: Come for the ultra-pink decor, stay for this suburban spot's DIY boozy ice pops.

Sweet tooth: Split the "Beauty School Dropout," a 3-foot tall cotton candy wig.

Address: 100 S. Main St. in Royal Oak

