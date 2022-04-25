21 mins ago - Things to Do

5 Airbnbs driving distance from Detroit for summer vacation

Maxwell Millington
Exterior of lakefront cottage by Lake Erie
Photo: courtesy of Airbnb

Plan your summer vacation with five scenic abodes available on Airbnb, all either near one of the Great Lakes or along the Michigan coastline.

1. Spacious artistic cottage

Book your escape in this kid-friendly, 4 bedroom cottage near Lake Michigan that comes with a fire pit, outdoor dining, a home theater, an arcade, a foosball table and boardgames.

  • Location: Saugatuck
  • Features: Beach access, free parking onsite, two screened in porches, fire pit.
  • Space: 12 guests, 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
  • Cost: $445 per night
Living room of artistic cottage in Saugatuck, Michigan.
Photo: courtesy of Airbnb
Game room inside artistic cottage in Saugatuck, Michigan
Photo: courtesy of Airbnb
2. St. Clair Shores Lake Home

This cozy, recently renovated lake Airbnb is one of several nautical-themed homes in the neighborhood.

  • Location: St. Clair Shores
  • Features: Pet friendly, waterfront, free parking onsite.
  • Space: 4 guests, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
  • Cost: $216 per night
Exterior of lake home on the Nautical Mile
Photo: courtesy of Airbnb
Living room area of lake home on the Nautical Mile
Photo: courtesy of Airbnb
Boat outside of home
Photo: courtesy of Airbnb
3. Waterfront condo

Located in the heart of wine country, this spacious condo is equipped with two decks where guests can get a great view of Suttons Bay.

  • Location: Suttons Bay
  • Features: Two private decks, free parking, waterfront.
  • Space: 6 guests, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms.
  • Cost: $356 per night.
Exterior of waterfront condo on Suttons Bay
Photo: courtesy of Airbnb
Living room area of waterfront condo on Suttons Bay
Photo: courtesy of Airbnb
4. Spacious Brest Bay Lakefront

This spacious, two-story, rental nestled along Lake Erie is ideal for families or big group vacations.

  • Location: Lake Erie
  • Features: Free parking onsite, fire pit, grill.
  • Space: 11 guests, 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
  • Cost: $589 per night
Exterior of spacious lakefront near Lake Erie in Michigan
Photo: courtesy of Airbnb
Living room of spacious lakefront near Lake Erie in Michigan
Photo: courtesy of Airbnb
Porch of spacious lakefront home
Photo: courtesy of Airbnb
5. Waterfront cottage

Spend some quality time on the lake in this cozy Instagram-able cottage.

  • Location: Elk Rapids
  • Features: Waterfront, free parking onsite, washer/dryer.
  • Space: 6 guests, 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom
  • Cost: $225 per night
Exterior of waterfront cottage in Elk Rapids, Michigan.
Photo: courtesy of Airbnb
Living room area of waterfront cottage in Elk Rapids, Michigan
Photo: courtesy of Airbnb
Interior of waterfront cottage
Photo: courtesy of Airbnb

