5 Airbnbs driving distance from Detroit for summer vacation

Plan your summer vacation with five scenic abodes available on Airbnb, all either near one of the Great Lakes or along the Michigan coastline.

Book your escape in this kid-friendly, 4 bedroom cottage near Lake Michigan that comes with a fire pit, outdoor dining, a home theater, an arcade, a foosball table and boardgames.

Location: Saugatuck

Saugatuck Features: Beach access, free parking onsite, two screened in porches, fire pit.

Beach access, free parking onsite, two screened in porches, fire pit. Space: 12 guests, 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

12 guests, 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms Cost: $445 per night

Photo: courtesy of Airbnb

Photo: courtesy of Airbnb

This cozy, recently renovated lake Airbnb is one of several nautical-themed homes in the neighborhood.

Location: St. Clair Shores

St. Clair Shores Features: Pet friendly, waterfront, free parking onsite.

Pet friendly, waterfront, free parking onsite. Space: 4 guests, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

4 guests, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms Cost: $216 per night

Photo: courtesy of Airbnb

Photo: courtesy of Airbnb

Photo: courtesy of Airbnb

Located in the heart of wine country, this spacious condo is equipped with two decks where guests can get a great view of Suttons Bay.

Location: Suttons Bay

Suttons Bay Features: Two private decks, free parking, waterfront.

Two private decks, free parking, waterfront. Space: 6 guests, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms.

6 guests, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms. Cost: $356 per night.

Photo: courtesy of Airbnb

Photo: courtesy of Airbnb

This spacious, two-story, rental nestled along Lake Erie is ideal for families or big group vacations.

Location: Lake Erie

Lake Erie Features: Free parking onsite, fire pit, grill.

Free parking onsite, fire pit, grill. Space: 11 guests, 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

11 guests, 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms Cost: $589 per night

Photo: courtesy of Airbnb

Photo: courtesy of Airbnb

Photo: courtesy of Airbnb

Spend some quality time on the lake in this cozy Instagram-able cottage.

Location: Elk Rapids

Elk Rapids Features: Waterfront, free parking onsite, washer/dryer.

Waterfront, free parking onsite, washer/dryer. Space: 6 guests, 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom

6 guests, 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom Cost: $225 per night

Photo: courtesy of Airbnb

Photo: courtesy of Airbnb

Photo: courtesy of Airbnb

🚨 Subscribe for more: Axios Detroit will officially launch on May 2. Sign up to receive our free weekday newsletter and get all the news you need to start your day.