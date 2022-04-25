5 Airbnbs driving distance from Detroit for summer vacation
Plan your summer vacation with five scenic abodes available on Airbnb, all either near one of the Great Lakes or along the Michigan coastline.
1. Spacious artistic cottage
Book your escape in this kid-friendly, 4 bedroom cottage near Lake Michigan that comes with a fire pit, outdoor dining, a home theater, an arcade, a foosball table and boardgames.
- Location: Saugatuck
- Features: Beach access, free parking onsite, two screened in porches, fire pit.
- Space: 12 guests, 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Cost: $445 per night
2. St. Clair Shores Lake Home
This cozy, recently renovated lake Airbnb is one of several nautical-themed homes in the neighborhood.
- Location: St. Clair Shores
- Features: Pet friendly, waterfront, free parking onsite.
- Space: 4 guests, 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Cost: $216 per night
3. Waterfront condo
Located in the heart of wine country, this spacious condo is equipped with two decks where guests can get a great view of Suttons Bay.
- Location: Suttons Bay
- Features: Two private decks, free parking, waterfront.
- Space: 6 guests, 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms.
- Cost: $356 per night.
4. Spacious Brest Bay Lakefront
This spacious, two-story, rental nestled along Lake Erie is ideal for families or big group vacations.
- Location: Lake Erie
- Features: Free parking onsite, fire pit, grill.
- Space: 11 guests, 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Cost: $589 per night
5. Waterfront cottage
Spend some quality time on the lake in this cozy Instagram-able cottage.
- Location: Elk Rapids
- Features: Waterfront, free parking onsite, washer/dryer.
- Space: 6 guests, 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom
- Cost: $225 per night
