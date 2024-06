Share on email (opens in new window)

I am on a constant quest to find a good, umami-filled ramen bowl, and I keep turning to the Wasabi restaurants. What I ate: Black garlic tonkotsu ramen ($16.95) at the new Wasabi Urbandale restaurant after my fave Wasabi Chi closed (RIP).

It has char siu pork, mushrooms, spinach, scallions, soft-boiled egg and chicken broth.

What I liked: Wasabi's ramen broth is a creamier, rich, chicken soup with hints of toasted garlic, giving the meaty flavor a unique edge.

The pork was soft and sweet on the edges, while the egg wasn't overcooked.

💭 My thought bubble: The best way to eat ramen is to put a little broth in the spoon, add some noodles to it and then top it with some meat and veggies — everything you want, all in one bite!

Where to find it: 11am-10:30pm Friday-Saturday; 11am-9:30pm Sunday-Thursday.