Rev. Jordan Derhammer Capek of West Des Moines United Methodist Church will be ordained as a full elder on Sunday. Why it matters: She's openly gay, and her ordainment comes a month after the church repealed its longstanding ban on LGBTQ clergy.

Catch up fast: The United Methodist Church's world delegates overwhelmingly voted to end the ban during a May 1 General Conference, contrasting with past votes that reinforced prohibitions against "self-avowed practicing homosexuals," the AP reports.

The change doesn't mandate or explicitly affirm LGBTQ clergy, but it means the church no longer forbids them.

Delegates also approved a measure forbidding the church's regional administrators from penalizing clergy for performing same-sex weddings.

Zoom in: Around 11% of Iowa's Methodist churches — 80 of 750 — disaffiliated from the United Methodist Church last year, mostly because of disagreements over theology and social issues.

Those that left faced financial consequences including debts and other obligations to the larger organization, the Cedar Rapids Gazette reports.

What's next: Derhammer Capek, who did not reply to Axios' request for comment by deadline, is one of five people being ordained during a ceremony on Sunday at 9am during the Iowa Annual Conference of the United Methodist Church.