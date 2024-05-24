Your favorite staycations
We asked for your ideas for quick Memorial Day getaways and you delivered!
- "Cedar Rapids! See Grant Wood Studio, CR Museum of Art, NewBo City Market, as well as the Czech & African American museums!" — June Johnson, Johnston
- "Iowa Veterans Cemetery. It's beautiful with the flags and Bubba Sorensen has a painted rock there also." — Lynne Caltrider, Urbandale
- "Minneapolis! The Twins are at home so hit up a game at Target Field. Walk around the sculpture garden and Lowry Hill or go to St. Paul and walk around Rice Park or hit up one of the neighborhoods like Macalester-Groveland, Summit and Grand Avenues or Cleveland areas. " — Christy Lester, Newton
- Downtown Iowa City: A few possible stops include SpareMe bowling and arcade, FilmScene arthouse cinema, Fix! Coffee, Northside Outside block-long patio and Hotel Chauncey. — Quentin Misiag, a former Iowa City resident now based in Chicago
