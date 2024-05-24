These Iowa staycations are unique and inexpensive

Memorial Day weekend is here and if you're not one of the estimated 44 million Americans with out-of-town plans, no worries — local excursions abound and are monstrously underrated, Iowa travel writer Sara Broers tells Axios.

Why it matters: Staying close to local attractions can benefit your community by generating interest and income while saving money and reducing stress.

Catch up fast: Broers launched a travel blog about 20 years ago after a health issue caused neurosurgeons to doubt she would walk again.

She said in a podcast with the DSM Public Library last year that after proving them wrong, she felt emboldened to pursue her passion for travel writing.

State of play: Broers' latest book, "Perfect Day Iowa," was published in March and focuses on quick getaways like Lake Red Rock, the state's largest lake.

Plus, she suggests stops for culinary treasures along her route, like VanVeen Chocolates in Pella.

The intrigue: People are sometimes unaware of what's in their area, especially as attractions like state or county parks evolve with improved or unique offerings, Broers said. Here are a few of her examples:

Lake of Three Fires State Park in Bedford is a hotspot for equestrian trail riding and offers modern cabins for around $75 a night. Fishing jetties provide shoreline access and there is horseshoe pitching at the beach.

Cottages at Lake Icaria can fit up to 10 people and include fully stocked kitchens, satellite TV and private docks for $300 a night. Water skiing, disc golf and hiking trails are among the park's attractions.

Along the Glacial Trail Scenic Byway, cabins made from grain bins at Dog Creek Park in Sutherland have six queen beds each for $150 a night.

What we're watching: Broers' upcoming book, "Iowa Unique Eats and Eateries," which is scheduled for publication next year.

Here are a few of her tips for making the most out of local travel, per the library podcast:

Travel with your passions

Broers' love for bread pudding has resulted in people recommending places she might not have visited, like Bubba restaurant in DSM.

Keep an open mind

Everyone has regional perceptions, but try to experience what places like Music Man Square in Broers' hometown of Mason City offer.

Take the road less traveled