Your weekend plans

Friday

🍜 CelebrAsian, Iowa's largest Asian American festival, returns to Western Gateway Park Friday and Saturday. 11am-10pm.

☀️ Stand-up paddleboard around sunset at Easter Lake. 7pm. Registration: $20.

Saturday

😂 Pete Davidson performs his standup tour at Vibrant Music Hall. 7pm. $52.50.

⚾️ Watch Living History Farms interpreters act out "Decoration Day" followed by an 1876 baseball game. 1pm. Tickets: $13-$19.

🎠 Heritage Carousel reopens at Union Park! 11am-7pm. Rides are 50-cents for kids and $1 for adults.

🎵 Willie Nelson performs at Lauridsen Amphitheater. 7pm. Tickets: $50.

Sunday

♟ Buy or sell your board games at The Dealt Hand's "Sale and Swap" at The New Northwestern. 2-6pm. Free!