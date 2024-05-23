Iowa nonprofit delivers pride flags to your home
June is Pride Month and one local group is delivering rainbow flags to homes with proceeds going towards Iowa Safe Schools and the Iowa Trans Mutual Aid Fund.
Driving the news: Volunteers with Project Rainbow of Iowa are delivering and staking rainbow flags at homes and businesses for $15 starting May 28.
- The nonprofit's goal is to raise visibility and support for the state's LGBTQ community. Flags are picked up by volunteers July 1.
