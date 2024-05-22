3 hours ago - News

Hoyt Sherman Place solves an art mystery

A photo of paintings on display at Hoyt Sherman Place in Des Moines.

Hoyt Sherman Place CEO Robert Warren this month presented new findings linked with the paintings "Apollo and Venus" (left) and "The Repentant Magdalene" to supporters. Photo: Courtesy of Hoyt Sherman Place

A handbook from 1882 has solved a Hoyt Sherman Place mystery, confirming two of its most prized paintings were exhibited by the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Why it matters: The detail adds provenance to Old Master paintings that are worth millions of dollars but had gone largely overlooked until recent years.

Catch up fast: Three of five paintings donated decades ago by heirs of local businessman Nason Bartholomew Collins were believed to have been exhibited at the Met, according to a 1941 handwritten note that was among the collection.

Yes, but: Some of the paintings had been mislabeled and, until now, there was no physical proof of their role in one of the New York museum's earliest exhibits.

Driving the news: After seven years of searching rare bookstores, CEO Robert Warren found online a copy of the Met's "Pictures by Old Masters," which lists the paintings.

  • He paid $160 for the 30-page booklet, which was originally sold at the exhibit for 10 cents.

State of play: One of the three paintings was sold in 2004 for $85,000, which helped pay for a $5.5 million theater modernization project. The others remain on display at Hoyt Sherman Place.

  • "Apollo and Venus," is a work by famous Dutch painter Otto van Veen that Warren found in Hoyt Sherman's attic in 2016.
  • "The Repentant Magdalene" is a nearly 350-year-old unsigned painting traced to Belgium.

If you go: Admission to Hoyt Sherman's art gallery is free, Monday-Friday, 9am-5pm.

