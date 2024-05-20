May 20, 2024 - News

Woman who vandalized patrol cars launches $50K GoFundMe

A Des Moines woman who admits she last year vandalized 15 law enforcement vehicles recently launched a $50,000 online fundraiser to cover her restitution and legal expenses.

Why it matters: Giada Morresi — a social justice organizer and a DSM Transportation Safety Committee member at the time of her arrest — provides insight from her perspective about the incident.

Catch up quick: The incident, in which Story County Sheriff and Iowa State Patrol vehicles were damaged, was captured on security footage in the tailgating area of an Iowa-Iowa State football game in September.

  • Images released by police led to Morresi being identified and arrested days later.

State of play: Morresi pleaded guilty to a felony charge of criminal mischief in March and was ordered to pay nearly $45,000 in restitution.

  • She also received deferred judgment, which means she will avoid conviction if she successfully completes two years of probation.

Driving the news: Morresi recently asked a judge to reduce restitution by just over $10,000, noting that some of the vehicles hadn't yet been repaired and alleging that prosecutors failed to show their diminution in value.

  • District Court Judge Jennifer Miller last month rejected the argument and ordered her to pay the full amount.

Zoom in: Morresi wrote on her GoFundMe that her actions were not violent and caused minor damage, whereas cops, she alleges, regularly harm people without being held accountable.

  • She also doubled down on her decision to key the cars, saying she stands by what she did.

The latest: In less than two weeks, Morresi has raised more than $1,000.

What they're saying: Morresi and ISU Police Chief Michael Newton separately declined Axios' requests for comment.

  • The Story County Attorney's Office did not respond to our request.
