A Des Moines woman who admits she last year vandalized 15 law enforcement vehicles recently launched a $50,000 online fundraiser to cover her restitution and legal expenses. Why it matters: Giada Morresi — a social justice organizer and a DSM Transportation Safety Committee member at the time of her arrest — provides insight from her perspective about the incident.

Catch up quick: The incident, in which Story County Sheriff and Iowa State Patrol vehicles were damaged, was captured on security footage in the tailgating area of an Iowa-Iowa State football game in September.

Images released by police led to Morresi being identified and arrested days later.

State of play: Morresi pleaded guilty to a felony charge of criminal mischief in March and was ordered to pay nearly $45,000 in restitution.

She also received deferred judgment, which means she will avoid conviction if she successfully completes two years of probation.

Driving the news: Morresi recently asked a judge to reduce restitution by just over $10,000, noting that some of the vehicles hadn't yet been repaired and alleging that prosecutors failed to show their diminution in value.

District Court Judge Jennifer Miller last month rejected the argument and ordered her to pay the full amount.

Zoom in: Morresi wrote on her GoFundMe that her actions were not violent and caused minor damage, whereas cops, she alleges, regularly harm people without being held accountable.

She also doubled down on her decision to key the cars, saying she stands by what she did.

The latest: In less than two weeks, Morresi has raised more than $1,000.

What they're saying: Morresi and ISU Police Chief Michael Newton separately declined Axios' requests for comment.

The Story County Attorney's Office did not respond to our request.