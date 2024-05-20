The Ear: Ready, set, grow

🏢 DSM City Council will tonight consider nearly $5.6 million in incentives for an $81.2 million project that would convert much of Two Ruan Center into housing. (Business Record)

Iowa Senate Majority Leader Jack Whitver was recenlty diagnosed with a brain tumor and is responding well to radiation treatment. He will remain in his seat. (WOI-TV)

🚨 A baby inside an SUV that was stolen along Ingersoll Avenue Friday morning was found safe and well with the vehicle a short time later. (WHO-TV)

🍃 CBD American Shaman in Indianola is closing due to the state's new law restricting consumable hemp starting on July 1. (KCCI)

⭐️ Today's headline maker: Emily Kessinger of DSM.