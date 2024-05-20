🍑 1 peachy thing to go

May 20, 2024 - News

A photo of peaches.

A few of my peaches from last year. Sadly, this year's blooms froze, so no fruit! Photo: Jason Clayworth/Axios

👋 Jason here. I started a few peach trees in my yard about seven years ago and they've produced tons of fruit.

Driving the news: I trench compost kitchen scraps in my garden and almost every spring I've found peach tree sprouts.

  • I've got four seedlings left from this year and I'm giving them away to a few creative Axios Des Moines readers.

State of play: Send us some fun corn-related puns that we can use as "Iowa Ear" headlines before 5pm Wednesday.

  • The four we like best get a tree that can be picked up Thursday or Friday at the Wallace House in Sherman Hill.
Photos of peach trees.
This year's sprouts are only about five inches tall but they grow fast. I planted the tree on the right from a sprout two years ago and it is now about five feet tall. Photo: Jason Clayworth/Axios

