🍑 1 peachy thing to go

👋 Jason here. I started a few peach trees in my yard about seven years ago and they've produced tons of fruit.
Driving the news: I trench compost kitchen scraps in my garden and almost every spring I've found peach tree sprouts.
- I've got four seedlings left from this year and I'm giving them away to a few creative Axios Des Moines readers.
State of play: Send us some fun corn-related puns that we can use as "Iowa Ear" headlines before 5pm Wednesday.
- The four we like best get a tree that can be picked up Thursday or Friday at the Wallace House in Sherman Hill.
