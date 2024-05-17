Iowa desegregated school 86 years before Brown v. Board of Education decision
Iowa schools desegregated 86 years prior to the Brown v. Board of Education decision.
Driving the news: Susan Clark, a 12-year-old African American student, wasn't allowed to attend her neighborhood school in Muscatine because it was for "whites only."
- In 1867, her father, civil rights activist Alexander Clark, filed a lawsuit against the school on behalf of his daughter.
- He argued the all-white school was next to their home, while his children had to walk over a mile to attend the Black school, PBS reports.
The bottom line: Clark won the case, but it was appealed by the Muscatine school board. It rose to the Iowa Supreme Court who ruled in 1868 that racial segregation was unconstitutional.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more
More Des Moines stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Des Moines.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more