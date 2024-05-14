Poop is a $6M moneymaker for Des Moines
We always knew our stank did't stink, but now it also earns us an annual $6M!
Catch up fast: Des Moines Metropolitan Wastewater Reclamation Authority (WRA) in 2020 completed a project to capture and clean biogasses produced from sewer treatment.
- They were previously burned off with a large flare.
Driving the news: The gross annual revenue from gas sales is above the early projected estimates of $5M.
- The earnings help offset the regional utility's expenses.
Yes, but: The $20 million system isn't currently working at full capacity because of equipment issues so the flare has still been used recently, WRA director Scott Hutchens tells Axios.
- That'll change in the next month or so after some repairs, he said.
🚽 The bottom line: Our browns make gold.
