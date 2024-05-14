Poop is a $6M moneymaker for Des Moines

We always knew our stank did't stink, but now it also earns us an annual $6M!

Catch up fast: Des Moines Metropolitan Wastewater Reclamation Authority (WRA) in 2020 completed a project to capture and clean biogasses produced from sewer treatment.

They were previously burned off with a large flare.

Driving the news: The gross annual revenue from gas sales is above the early projected estimates of $5M.

The earnings help offset the regional utility's expenses.

Yes, but: The $20 million system isn't currently working at full capacity because of equipment issues so the flare has still been used recently, WRA director Scott Hutchens tells Axios.

That'll change in the next month or so after some repairs, he said.

🚽 The bottom line: Our browns make gold.

