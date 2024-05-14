A new skate of mind

1 hour ago - News

Subsect employee Jacob Kelley, 21, remembers visiting the shop as a kid and chatting with owner Kevin Jones (right). Photo: Linh Ta/Axios

After nearly 17 years in the East Village, Subsect Skateshop's owner Kevin Jones says the biggest change he's experienced isn't one he expected: an influx of young skaters and their parents in his shop.

Why it matters: It wasn't long ago that skateboarding was discouraged in Des Moines, but the construction of Lauridsen Skatepark is a sign of changing times.

  • Now, Jones says he's seeing young kids making friends at the park, learning tricks he could only dream about when he started skating at eight years old.

What they're saying: "It wasn't cool, especially back then you'd always hear: 'the skateboarders versus the jocks,'" Jones says. "Now, we're getting a lot of newcomers."

The intrigue: Subsect created a video featuring its skaters for a bracket competition by the X-Games for a $10K prize against other shops in the U.S.

