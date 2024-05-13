The Ear: No corn-spiracies, just news kernels

🚨 DSM sex trafficking victim Pieper Lewis again walked away from probation and a nationwide search warrant was issued for her arrest.

Lewis gained national prominence after admitting to stabbing her rapist to death in 2020. (Des Moines Register)

✡️ Law enforcement and county attorneys will be trained to respond to antisemitism under a new task force created by the Iowa Attorney General's Office. (Radio Iowa)

🎓 Caitlin Clark was unable to attend her UI graduation over the weekend so her new Indiana Fever teammates surprised her with a "certificate of graduation." (Athlon Sports)

💀 Nitrate concentration surged in several Iowa rivers due to recent rainfall, causing Des Moines Water Works to activate its nitrate removal system. (Iowa Capital Dispatch)

🚔 "Enhanced security measures" will be in place at DMPS today as police investigate a threat of violence circulating on social media. (KCCI)