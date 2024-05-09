Buying original art can seem daunting, but a local art gallery owner has spent the last five years trying to make it an accessible, fun process. What they're saying: "I don't want to sell artwork for it to sit in a warehouse somewhere," says Liz Lidgett, the owner behind Liz Lidgett Gallery + Design in the East Village. "I'm focusing on the joy of artwork, not the investment of artwork."

Driving the news: Friday marks Lidgett's five-year gallery anniversary and she's celebrating with a free open house from 5-8pm.

State of play: Thanks to Instagram and e-commerce, being a part of the art world no longer involves a small group of people in a gallery.

Lidgett opened her business in Des Moines' East Village in 2019 with the idea that most customers would come from local foot traffic.

She shifted online in 2020 and started featuring a piece of art every day on Instagram. She ended up finding huge success and garnering 100k+ followers.

Zoom in: The physical art she sells ranges from $250 to $25,000 with the majority of pieces under $2,000.

Twice a year, she also holds a $500 and under sale.

The intrigue: The art she sells has been shown everywhere, ranging from a movie starring Anne Hathaway to local restaurants like Bubba and Malo.

She also helped plan the RoCA mural, which is being redone this summer.

What's next: Lidgett will release a book in 2026 about making art accessible with tips and tricks including thrifting and finding different price points.