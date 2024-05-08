2 hours ago - News

New documentary chronicles Iowa's 1970s refugee efforts

headshot
A photo depicting the documentary "Refugees Welcome"

"Refugees Welcome" can be watched for free on the Very Local app. Photo: Courtesy of Hearst Television

A documentary chronicling former Gov. Robert Ray's efforts to welcome thousands of Tai Dam and southeast Asian refugees to Iowa in the 1970s debuts Wednesday.

Why it matters: "Refugees Welcome" resonates beyond Iowa and could help bring historical context and meaning to humanitarian outreach efforts of today, Laura Ling, the documentary's producer, tells Axios.

Flashback: Millions of people became refugees because of the Vietnam War.

  • Ray was the only governor at the time to answer a call to help resettle the families, ignoring anger from some Iowans who disagreed.

The intrigue: This documentary includes footage of last year's marriage of Jeffrey Newland — Ray's grandson — to Jasmine Vong, the daughter of Tai Dam refugees.

  • "I wouldn't be here if it weren't for your grandpa," an emotional Vong says to Newland in the film.

Watch it: On the Very Local app, which is available on all mobile and connected TV devices.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Des Moines.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Des Moines stories

No stories could be found

Des Moinespostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Des Moines.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more