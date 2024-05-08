New documentary chronicles Iowa's 1970s refugee efforts

Share on email (opens in new window)

"Refugees Welcome" can be watched for free on the Very Local app. Photo: Courtesy of Hearst Television

A documentary chronicling former Gov. Robert Ray's efforts to welcome thousands of Tai Dam and southeast Asian refugees to Iowa in the 1970s debuts Wednesday. Why it matters: "Refugees Welcome" resonates beyond Iowa and could help bring historical context and meaning to humanitarian outreach efforts of today, Laura Ling, the documentary's producer, tells Axios.

Flashback: Millions of people became refugees because of the Vietnam War.

Ray was the only governor at the time to answer a call to help resettle the families, ignoring anger from some Iowans who disagreed.

The intrigue: This documentary includes footage of last year's marriage of Jeffrey Newland — Ray's grandson — to Jasmine Vong, the daughter of Tai Dam refugees.

"I wouldn't be here if it weren't for your grandpa," an emotional Vong says to Newland in the film.

Watch it: On the Very Local app, which is available on all mobile and connected TV devices.