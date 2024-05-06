1 hour ago - News

Thousands of Iowans could lose nursing home care, group warns

headshot
Illustration of an older man walking with a cain assisted by a cutout, empty space for a nurse

Illustration: Natalie Peeples/Axios

Nursing homes will be required to meet minimum staffing standards under a final federal rule recently announced by President Biden's administration.

Why it matters: Iowa has among the worst nursing home staffing shortages in the nation.

  • There's a deep divide between some advocates for elderly people and the nursing industry about whether the mandate will improve care or exacerbate the crisis.

The big picture: The pandemic exposed grim realities in poorly staffed facilities and prompted the federal government to act, the AP reports.

Zoom in: Under the new federal rules, nursing homes that receive Medicare or Medicaid payments will for the first time be required to provide at least 33 minutes of care from a registered nurse and 147 minutes from a nurse aide per resident, per day.

  • Requirements will be phased in over three years beginning in May 2026, and some facilities may qualify for an exemption.

Stunning stat: Less than 20% of the nation's nursing facilities currently meet the standards required by the new rule, KFF reports.

Friction point: If enforced now, the mandate would require Iowa nursing homes to recruit more than 1,300 additional direct care workers, according to estimates from the Iowa Health Care Association (IHCA).

  • More than 2,300 current residents would be at risk of losing care due to providers' inability to meet the mandate, per IHCA.
  • "This final rule is punishing to Iowa seniors and deals a devastating blow to rural communities," IHCA CEO Brent Willett said in a statement to Axios last week.

Threat level: Since 2020, Iowa has experienced a sharp increase in nursing home closures, including 11 last year.

  • The most serious complaints against facilities doubled between 2019 and 2022, according to data from the Iowa Department of Inspections, Appeals and Licensing.

The intrigue: Gov. Kim Reynolds was one of 13 Republican governors who in November asked President Biden to reconsider the proposed requirements, calling them unnecessary.

The other side: The rule will help protect the basic right of nursing home residents to live in dignity, Nancy LeaMond, AARP's executive vice president, said in a statement to Axios.

  • It is "shameful" that facilities that receive taxpayer dollars were not previously held to specific staffing standards, she said.

What's next: Nursing homes may challenge the mandate in court or through a congressional review, Bloomberg Law reports.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Des Moines.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Des Moines stories

No stories could be found

Des Moinespostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Des Moines.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more