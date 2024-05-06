Thousands of Iowans could lose nursing home care, group warns

Share on email (opens in new window)

Nursing homes will be required to meet minimum staffing standards under a final federal rule recently announced by President Biden's administration. Why it matters: Iowa has among the worst nursing home staffing shortages in the nation.

There's a deep divide between some advocates for elderly people and the nursing industry about whether the mandate will improve care or exacerbate the crisis.

The big picture: The pandemic exposed grim realities in poorly staffed facilities and prompted the federal government to act, the AP reports.

Zoom in: Under the new federal rules, nursing homes that receive Medicare or Medicaid payments will for the first time be required to provide at least 33 minutes of care from a registered nurse and 147 minutes from a nurse aide per resident, per day.

Requirements will be phased in over three years beginning in May 2026, and some facilities may qualify for an exemption.

Stunning stat: Less than 20% of the nation's nursing facilities currently meet the standards required by the new rule, KFF reports.

Friction point: If enforced now, the mandate would require Iowa nursing homes to recruit more than 1,300 additional direct care workers, according to estimates from the Iowa Health Care Association (IHCA).

More than 2,300 current residents would be at risk of losing care due to providers' inability to meet the mandate, per IHCA.

"This final rule is punishing to Iowa seniors and deals a devastating blow to rural communities," IHCA CEO Brent Willett said in a statement to Axios last week.

Threat level: Since 2020, Iowa has experienced a sharp increase in nursing home closures, including 11 last year.

The most serious complaints against facilities doubled between 2019 and 2022, according to data from the Iowa Department of Inspections, Appeals and Licensing.

The intrigue: Gov. Kim Reynolds was one of 13 Republican governors who in November asked President Biden to reconsider the proposed requirements, calling them unnecessary.

The other side: The rule will help protect the basic right of nursing home residents to live in dignity, Nancy LeaMond, AARP's executive vice president, said in a statement to Axios.

It is "shameful" that facilities that receive taxpayer dollars were not previously held to specific staffing standards, she said.

What's next: Nursing homes may challenge the mandate in court or through a congressional review, Bloomberg Law reports.