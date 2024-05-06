2 hours ago - Business

New independent book store opening in Grimes

A new independent book store is opening in Grimes this summer, and its owner says it'll be the only one in the area.

Driving the news: Jena Best, the owner of pop-up shop "Raccoon River Press" is moving her business into a brick-and-mortar store in July called "Wandering Raccoon Books."

How it started: For a decade, Best worked at Kemin as a chemist, but after the birth of her son in 2020, she decided to take a step back and find something with more flexibility.

  • Best started her pop-up shop in April 2021 and sold books online and at events like the Valley Junction Farmers Market.

State of play: The business's new name is a nod to how much her shop "wandered" in its early days, Best says.

What's next: Opening is slated for July at 250 West 1st Street, but shoppers can follow her shop's Facebook page for updates.

