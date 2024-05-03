44 mins ago - News

A tiny rental has big popularity in Des Moines

headshot
A photo of a tiny house.

Zenith Design + Build converted this former carriage house into a tiny home in 2017 and it's been rented as an Airbnb in recent years. Photo: Courtesy of Jake Trerotola

Anyone curious about tiny house living can give it a try at this Airbnb tucked behind an apartment near 35th Street and Ingersoll Avenue in DSM.

Zoom in: It's got a bed, a full kitchen and bathroom.

  • A private deck sits above its garage.

What they're saying: More than 100 guests have given this 520-foot palace a positive review.

  • Owner Jake Trerotola tells Axios he's considering developing other tiny metro-area Airbnbs.

State of play: It's already booked for much of this month.

Yes, but: As of this morning, this weekend is still open for reservations at $119 a night.

Photos showing inside a tiny house.
An inside look at this tiny Airbnb located in DSM's Ingersoll neighborhood.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Des Moines.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Des Moines stories

No stories could be found

Des Moinespostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Des Moines.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more