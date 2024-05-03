A tiny rental has big popularity in Des Moines

Anyone curious about tiny house living can give it a try at this Airbnb tucked behind an apartment near 35th Street and Ingersoll Avenue in DSM.

Zoom in: It's got a bed, a full kitchen and bathroom.

A private deck sits above its garage.

What they're saying: More than 100 guests have given this 520-foot palace a positive review.

Owner Jake Trerotola tells Axios he's considering developing other tiny metro-area Airbnbs.

State of play: It's already booked for much of this month.

Yes, but: As of this morning, this weekend is still open for reservations at $119 a night.