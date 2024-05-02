There's a lot happening in Des Moines this weekend. Here's a roundup:
Friday
🖼 Explore ArtForce Iowa's #KnowJustice Legacies exhibit at Mainframe Studio's "First Friday" event, 5-8pm. Free.
🚴♀️ Buy some bike-inspired art at the Pedalart Poster Show at Confluence Brewing, 6-9pm.
🕺Watch the moonwalker: MJ the Musical hits the DSM Civic Center, multiple shows through Sunday. Tickets: $119-$129.
Saturday
🐈 Play with cats: ARL of Iowa is hosting a "Kitten Shower" to prepare for this year's new arrivals, 10am-noon. Free.
🚲 Bike for a cause: The Mayor's Annual Ride raises money for trail art. Starts at Municipal Service Center 1 at 10am. Registration: $35-$50 for adults,$5 for ages 5-17, free for those under 4.
🥓 Check out the Blue Ribbon Bacon Festival at the Iowa State Fairgrounds, 11am-6pm. Tickets: $29-$49.
Sunday
🎹 Jazz it up: Pianist/composer Michael Jefry Stevens and violinist Christian Howes perform at Caspe Terrace in Waukee, 2pm. Tickets: $33.