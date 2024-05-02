Des Moines' Armory could become a performing arts center

Share on email (opens in new window)

With council approval Monday, the city would also start a process to name the Armory a local landmark. That designation would mean that future exterior modifications to the 1934 building would require approval from the Historic Preservation Commission. Photo: Courtesy of Slingshot Architecture via Des Moines Performing Arts

Argonne Armory could become the headquarters for DSM Performing Arts' education and community youth programs under a $15 million idea before the City Council on Monday. Why it matters: Municipal offices will soon vacate the site, leaving the future of the historic building uncertain.

The performing arts project would contribute to the East Village's vibrancy, deputy city manager Matt Anderson tells Axios.

Catch up quick: Des Moines is consolidating most city offices to the former Nationwide building at 1200 Locust St.

Offices in the Armory and City Hall will close by 2026.

Driving the news: DSM developer Jake Christensen recently approached the city with the Armory redevelopment idea on the arts organization's behalf.

Next week the City Council will vote on whether to direct municipal staff to work with Christensen on preliminary terms for a development agreement.

The big picture: Des Moines Performing Arts (DMPA)'s outreach programs, including classes, camps and free or low-cost performances for children, reach more than 70,000 people each year, CEO Jeff Chelesvig tells Axios.

Yes, but: A lack of space at the downtown Civic Center and the Temple of Performing Arts is impeding its growth.

Seven weeks of summer camps, for example, were booked within 90 minutes this year, Chelesvig said.

By the numbers: Moving operations to the Armory would allow for an additional 20,000 annual participants, according to information provided to the Council Thursday.

Reality check: DMPA's idea is in early stages and would require further review and major fundraising, Chelesvig said.

Even if a preliminary development agreement with DMPA comes together, other developers will have a chance to submit competing proposals for other uses, Anderson noted.

Flashback: Christensen was also involved in a 2018 effort to convert the Armory into a music venue after the city announced the site needed up to $11 million of repairs.

Those plans fell through after the city reassessed its use and timelines for the building.

What's next: DSM will also seek redevelopment requests for City Hall, which is also losing municipal offices, under a separate proposal Monday. That process will remain open through December.

Meanwhile, the Armory project does not yet have a specific timeline but council updates would be likely in coming months, Anderson said.