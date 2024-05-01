Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Laura Lacina and four of her famous "pie flights." Photos: Courtesy of Lacina

In 2020, when everything was locked down due to the pandemic, Laura Lacina was at home in Bondurant with her kids. All day. Driving the news: When she needed time for herself, she baked pies.

Those pies were shared on social media with friends and family, but people started asking to buy pies.

The requests led her to start a home bakery business and, in 2022, her own Bondurant storefront: Home Slice Handmade Pies.

The intrigue: Lacina's love for baking is recent. Before 2020, when her now-husband asked if she wanted any baking items on their wedding registry, she declined.

But now she says "It's a stress relief. And it's therapeutic."

Where to find a pie: Lacina is selling her pies from her storefront during the Bondurant Farmer's Market, which starts today, from 6-8pm.

The store is also open 4-7pm Thurs., 1-7pm Fri. and 10am-5pm Sat.

Here's how Lacina starts her day:

⏰ Wake up: 6am.

🍳 Breakfast: Lacina is cooking three eggs for her 8-year-old son and Nutella toast for her 5-year-old daughter.

For herself, it's usually something quick like a shake or coffee.

📚 What she's reading: Social media and business emails.

💡 Her advice for aspiring professional bakers: Be consistent.