Mapped: AI job growth
The DSM metro added 68 new AI jobs in the first quarter of 2024.
Why it matters: As AI emerges as the hottest new thing in tech, cities outside Silicon Valley have a chance to get in on the action — and reap the potentially lucrative rewards, Axios' Alex Fitzpatrick and Kevya Beheraj write.
By the numbers: With 9.6 new AI job listings per 100,000 residents, DSM placed 37th among cities with at least 500,000 residents.
- That's ahead of Madison (3.7), Omaha (5.5) and Kansas City (8.3).
- San Jose (142.4), Seattle (74.4) and San Francisco (49.3) had the most.
The intrigue: DSM's AI jobs have grown from 63 total new AI jobs created in 2018 to 249 last year.
Read more
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more
More Des Moines stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Des Moines.
🌱
Support local journalism by becoming a member.
Learn more