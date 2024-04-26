Mapped: AI job growth

Data: UMD-LinkUp AIMaps; Note: AI job defined as a job requiring technical skills to build and/or use AI models; A bigger circle indicates more new jobs per capita; Map: Kavya Beheraj/Axios

The DSM metro added 68 new AI jobs in the first quarter of 2024.

Why it matters: As AI emerges as the hottest new thing in tech, cities outside Silicon Valley have a chance to get in on the action — and reap the potentially lucrative rewards, Axios' Alex Fitzpatrick and Kevya Beheraj write.

By the numbers: With 9.6 new AI job listings per 100,000 residents, DSM placed 37th among cities with at least 500,000 residents.

That's ahead of Madison (3.7), Omaha (5.5) and Kansas City (8.3).

San Jose (142.4), Seattle (74.4) and San Francisco (49.3) had the most.

The intrigue: DSM's AI jobs have grown from 63 total new AI jobs created in 2018 to 249 last year.

Read more