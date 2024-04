Friday

πŸ‘— Dress for Success is holding a pop-up sale at Valley West Mall at suite #203. 10am-8pm Friday and 10am-6pm Saturday.

🀫 Read at Silent Book Club β€” a book club at Slow Down Coffee Co. where you don't have to talk to anyone! 6-8pm.

Saturday

🐀 Enjoy birds and bagels during a guided hike at Brenton Arboretum. 7-9am. $5-$10.

πŸ› Historic Valley Junction is holding a spring sidewalk sale with discounted items in front of storefronts. 10am-4pm.

Sunday

πŸ‘Ά Foster families can "shop" donations for free at Rhea Lana's at Merle Hay Mall near the Target entrance. 6-6:30pm.