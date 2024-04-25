58 mins ago - Things to Do

Things to do in Des Moines this weekend, including silent book club and a hike

Friday

👗 Dress for Success is holding a pop-up sale at Valley West Mall at suite #203. 10am-8pm Friday and 10am-6pm Saturday.

🤫 Read at Silent Book Club — a book club at Slow Down Coffee Co. where you don't have to talk to anyone! 6-8pm.

Saturday

🐤 Enjoy birds and bagels during a guided hike at Brenton Arboretum. 7-9am. $5-$10.

🛍 Historic Valley Junction is holding a spring sidewalk sale with discounted items in front of storefronts. 10am-4pm.

Sunday

👶 Foster families can "shop" donations for free at Rhea Lana's at Merle Hay Mall near the Target entrance. 6-6:30pm.

