Things to do in Des Moines this weekend, including silent book club and a hike
Friday
👗 Dress for Success is holding a pop-up sale at Valley West Mall at suite #203. 10am-8pm Friday and 10am-6pm Saturday.
🤫 Read at Silent Book Club — a book club at Slow Down Coffee Co. where you don't have to talk to anyone! 6-8pm.
Saturday
🐤 Enjoy birds and bagels during a guided hike at Brenton Arboretum. 7-9am. $5-$10.
🛍 Historic Valley Junction is holding a spring sidewalk sale with discounted items in front of storefronts. 10am-4pm.
Sunday
👶 Foster families can "shop" donations for free at Rhea Lana's at Merle Hay Mall near the Target entrance. 6-6:30pm.
