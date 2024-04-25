Des Moines Library launches "memory cafes" for people with dementia
The Des Moines Public Library recently launched monthly "memory cafes" — casual, social gatherings for people with dementia and their caregivers.
Why it matters: The space is meant to be a fun, social environment for people to connect — it's not a support group or a day care.
State of play: Jes McCauley, a Des Moines librarian, helped start the local program after learning about memory cafes in other cities.
- Beyond having a place for people with dementia to connect, it's also a safe environment for their "care partners" to be around people in similar roles.
Zoom in: During the first meeting last month at Franklin Avenue Library, there were puzzles geared towards people with memory loss, as well as free snacks and beverages.
- McCauley envisions incorporating more activities as the initiative grows.
If you go: Tomorrow at the North Side Library from 2-4pm.
- Future events will be held at Franklin Avenue Library.
