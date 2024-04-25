Share on email (opens in new window)

The Des Moines Public Library recently launched monthly "memory cafes" — casual, social gatherings for people with dementia and their caregivers. Why it matters: The space is meant to be a fun, social environment for people to connect — it's not a support group or a day care.

State of play: Jes McCauley, a Des Moines librarian, helped start the local program after learning about memory cafes in other cities.

Beyond having a place for people with dementia to connect, it's also a safe environment for their "care partners" to be around people in similar roles.

Zoom in: During the first meeting last month at Franklin Avenue Library, there were puzzles geared towards people with memory loss, as well as free snacks and beverages.

McCauley envisions incorporating more activities as the initiative grows.

If you go: Tomorrow at the North Side Library from 2-4pm.