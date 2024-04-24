Share on email (opens in new window)

A federal program that helped nearly 125,000 Iowans afford the internet at home is ending this month. Why it matters: The internet gives families more access to basic amenities like education, health care and government services.

Driving the news: The Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) was a COVID-era benefit that gave low-income households $30 a month to help pay for internet services and ensure families could stay connected online.

Funding for the program dried up earlier this year, though U.S. House Democrats are still pushing for funding before it ends April 30.

State of play: In Des Moines, Mediacom is changing its internet plans effective May 15 to allow ACP users to keep similar services for $29 a month with a router, spokesperson Katelyn Reeder tells Axios.

Meanwhile, CenturyLink users will remain on the same plan they signed up for without the $30 subsidized rate.

What they're saying: Broadband companies still "hope" Congress can pass new funding for the program, CenturyLink spokesperson Linda Johnson told Axios in an email.

Be smart: While Congress figures out the future of ACP, low-income Iowans can apply for another federal program, "Lifeline Support" to get nearly $10 off their internet bills.