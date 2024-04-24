Apr 24, 2024 - News

Nearly 125,000 Iowans losing monthly internet subsidy

headshot
Illustration of a router made out of stack of money

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

A federal program that helped nearly 125,000 Iowans afford the internet at home is ending this month.

Why it matters: The internet gives families more access to basic amenities like education, health care and government services.

Driving the news: The Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP) was a COVID-era benefit that gave low-income households $30 a month to help pay for internet services and ensure families could stay connected online.

  • Funding for the program dried up earlier this year, though U.S. House Democrats are still pushing for funding before it ends April 30.

State of play: In Des Moines, Mediacom is changing its internet plans effective May 15 to allow ACP users to keep similar services for $29 a month with a router, spokesperson Katelyn Reeder tells Axios.

  • Meanwhile, CenturyLink users will remain on the same plan they signed up for without the $30 subsidized rate.

What they're saying: Broadband companies still "hope" Congress can pass new funding for the program, CenturyLink spokesperson Linda Johnson told Axios in an email.

Be smart: While Congress figures out the future of ACP, low-income Iowans can apply for another federal program, "Lifeline Support" to get nearly $10 off their internet bills.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Des Moines.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Des Moines stories

No stories could be found

Des Moinespostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Des Moines.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more